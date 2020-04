April 28 (Reuters) - Zhejiang United Investment Holdings Group Ltd:

* COOPERATION DEAL ENTERED BETWEEN CO AND ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION IN PREVIOUS YEAR IS PROGRESSING SMOOTHLY

* JOINT VENTURE PROJECT IS AFFECTED BY PREVAILING EPIDEMIC AND DID NOT PROGRESS AS SCHEDULED

* SAVE AS DISCLOSED, NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS FOR THOSE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)