March 13 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SWINGS TO NET LOSS OF 2.1 BILLION YUAN IN 2019 VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 207.8 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS LOSSES CAME FROM INVESTMENT LOSS OF 1.2 BILLION YUAN, ASSET IMPAIRMENT PROVISIONS SET ASIDE FOR PROJECTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2WeaErF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)