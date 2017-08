July 17 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Zhengyuan Zhihui Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (5.9 million yuan)

* Comments that seasonal impacting is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ixgLYr

Further company coverage: