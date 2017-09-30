BRIEF-Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit up 65 pct to 75 pct

Sept 30(Reuters) - Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit to increase by 65 percent to 75 percent, or to be 45.4 million yuan to 48.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 to Q3 of FY 2016 net profit was 27.5 million yuan (after adjustment)

* Says capacity release of pharmaceutical industry, development of pharmaceutical commerce and increased revenue from fund are the main reasons for the forecast

