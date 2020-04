BRIEF-Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Posts Qtrly Total Revenue RMB1,462.6 Million

April 30 (Reuters) - Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd:

* ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING- QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE RMB1,462.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB 921.9 MILLION

* ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING CO LTD - Q4 LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB106.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT RMB186.2 MILLION

* ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING CO LTD - FACILITIES REMAIN IN NORMAL AND STABLE OPERATION WITH MINIMAL OPERATIONAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING- NONE OF GROUP’S EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT- NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS WITH REGARD TO SUPPLY OF ITS RAW MATERIALS

* ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING CO LTD - WILL NOT ISSUE DIVIDENDS FOR FY2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: