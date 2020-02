BRIEF-Zhengye International Expects Some Degree Of Adverse Impact On Ops & Operating Environment In PRC In Short-Run

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zhengye International Holdings Company Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO LEAD TO SOME DEGREE OF ADVERSE IMPACT ON OUR OPERATION AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN PRC IN SHORT-RUN

* UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* EXPECTS DELAYED RESUMPTION OF FACTORY PRODUCTION AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY AND REDUCED WORKFORCE MOBILITY WITHIN COUNTRY

* PRODUCTION FACILITIES OF CORRUGATED MEDIUM PAPER SEGMENT IN ZHUHAI CITY, GUANGDONG PROVINCE REMAINED SUSPENDED

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND DISRUPTION TO DELIVERY OF ITS PRODUCTS

