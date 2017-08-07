BRIEF-Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery and partner to invest in equipment firm, SMG Acquisition Fund

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd

* Says it and partner plan to boost Zhengzhou mechanical equipment firm’s capital by 2.45 billion yuan ($364.62 million)

* Says Zhengzhou Mechanical quipment firm or its planned Hong Kong unit to invest 310 million euros ($365.34 million) in SMG Acquisition Fund, which is aimed at acquiring Germany’s SG Holding

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vHI5Xh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7194 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)