Sept 14(Reuters) - Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s Jiangsu-based wholly owned unit signs sales contract with Inner Mongolia-based firm, with contract amount of 29.8 million yuan

* Says unit needs to supply reduction furnace products to the Inner Mongolia-based firm’s polysilicon project before April 30, 2018

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3Dd3Ut

