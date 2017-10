Sept 25 (Reuters) - Zhi Cheng Holdings Ltd

* Terminates previous placing agreement and enters into new placing agreement in relation to placing of new shares under general mandate

* Net proceeds from new placing agreement will be about HK$82 million

* After termination, co and placing agent entered into placing agreement to place up to 450 million placing shares at HK$0.188 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)