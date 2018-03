March 27 (Reuters) - Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd:

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE HK$ 0.05​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB90.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB6.4 MILLION

* ‍FY REVENUE RMB977.6 MILLION, UP 53.9%​