Oct 11 (Reuters) - ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd :

* Za Online-connected Transaction - Formation Of Joint Venture

* ‍JV company shall have a registered capital of RMB300 million​

* ‍Zhongan Technology & Sinolink Worldwide entered into JV agreement to establish microfinance co in PRC​