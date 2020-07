July 6 (Reuters) - ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd :

* ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE SEES UNAUDITED CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABL FOR SIX MONTHS INCREASE BY NO LESS THAN 100%

* ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN UNDERWRITING LOSS