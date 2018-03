March 22 (Reuters) - Zhongfu Information Inc

* Says it expected FY 2018 Q1 net loss to be 6.9 million yuan to 8.9 million yuan versus net loss of 1.3 million yuan year ago

* Comments that increased market investment and R&D expenses as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/y6LMTL

