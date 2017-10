Oct 31 (Reuters) - Zhonghe Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net loss to be 200 million yuan to 250 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net loss was 48.3 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are shutdown in textile sector and increased penalty for financial institution and test run of new environmental protection facilities for mine Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gA8F5Z Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)