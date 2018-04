April 15 (Reuters) - Zhonghe Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 30-50 PERCENT STAKE IN GANSU-BASED ENERGY DEVELOPMENT FIRM FOR 250-400 MILLION YUAN ($39.86-$63.77 million), SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GZQOKf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)