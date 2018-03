March 19 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, COMPANY OWNER AND PARTNER SIGN STRATEGIC RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT

* SAYS RELATED PARTIES PLAN TO SET UP EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND WORTH UP TO 20 BILLION YUAN ($3.16 billion), ACCORDING TO THE AGREEMENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2po1N5o Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3292 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)