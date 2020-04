BRIEF-Zhonghua Gas Holdings Sees Decrease In Revenue Of About 29% For Quarter

April 17 (Reuters) - Zhonghua Gas Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT 29% FOR THREE MONTHS

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN GROSS PROFIT RATIO OF ABOUT 20% FOR THREE MONTHS

* EXPECT DECREASE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF AROUND 70% FOR THREE MONTHS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN EARLY 2020

* OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP WOULD CONTINUE TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED TO A CERTAIN EXTENT IF IMPACT OF COVID-19 SUBSISTS