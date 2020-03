March 30 (Reuters) - Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Ltd :

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF HK32.8 CENTS PER SHARE

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR 2019 WAS RMB56,639.6 MILLION, UP 87.5%

* FY CORE NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3,901.4 MILLION, UP 102.3%

* AFFECTED BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, PROPERTY SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED IN EARLY 2020

* CONFIDENT DELAY IN HOUSING DEMAND WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY

* HAS SET CONTRACTED SALES TARGET FOR FY 2020 AT RMB168 BILLION, UP ABOUT 10% FROM 2019