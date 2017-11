Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreements with two shareholders of Huaxia Life Insurance to buy 21-25 percent stake in the insurance firm by cash for up to 31.0 billion yuan ($4.68 billion)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zTrX67

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6296 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)