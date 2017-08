July 28(Reuters) - Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a fuel cell technology JV, which will be mainly engaged in production and development of hydrogen fuel cell system and hydrogen fuel powertrain system, and new energy vehicle operation platform, with partners, in Shandong

* Says the company will hold 10 percent stake in the JV

