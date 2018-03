March 28 (Reuters) - Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF BANK RMB3,838.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB3,359.1 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB12.20 BILLION VERSUS RMB11.20 BILLION

* AS AT DEC 31 2017 NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO 1.83 PERCENT

* BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB 0.71 (INCLUDING TAX) PER TEN SHARES