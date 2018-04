April 25 (Reuters) - Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd:

* GETS APPROVAL FROM CBRC HENAN OFFICE ; ALSO GETS APPROVAL FROM PEOPLE’S BANK OF CHINA ON ISSUANCE OF GREEN FINANCIAL BONDS

* BANK WAS APPROVED TO PUBLICLY ISSUE GREEN FINANCIAL BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING RMB1.5 BILLION