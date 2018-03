March 19 (Reuters) - Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd:

* ‍HU XIANGYUN RETIRED AS VICE CHAIRPERSON OF BOARD AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍RESOLVED TO ELECT WEI JIE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍BOARD RESOLVED TO APPOINT WANG JIONG AS PRESIDENT OF BANK​