April 23 (Reuters) - Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd:

* SAYS IT RECEIVES NOTICE FROM U.S. CFIUS THAT IT HAS COMPLETED THE REVIEW OF COMPANY'S ACQUISITION PROPOSAL TO INDIRECTLY ACQUIRE ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES INC Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vAQbBD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)