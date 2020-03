BRIEF-Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Posts FY Revenue Rmb3.19 Billion

March 31 (Reuters) - Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Ltd:

* ZHOU HEI YA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD - FY REVENUE RMB3.19 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.21 BILLION

* ZHOU HEI YA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB407.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB540.1 MILLION

* ZHOU HEI YA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD - RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.11 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ZHOU HEI YA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS- ESTIMATES PROLONGED COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATION, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

* ZHOU HEI YA INTERNATIONAL- AS OF DEC 31, GROUP CONTRACTED THREE FRANCHISEES LOCATED IN FOUR CITIES & FIVE FRANCHISED STORES WERE IN OPERATION