BRIEF-Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Says Overall Production Activities Normal In North China, Central China & South China

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Ltd:

* OVERALL PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES REMAIN NORMAL IN NORTHERN CHINA, CENTRAL CHINA & SOUTHERN CHINA

* AS OF DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT, TOTAL OF ABOUT 1,000 RETAIL STORES WERE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* ADJUSTED ITS PRODUCTION & OPERATION BY LEVERAGING PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF FACILITIES LOCATED IN NORTHERN & SOUTHERN CHINA

* UPDATES ON CURRENT OPERATION & PRODUCTION ARRANGEMENT IN VIEW OF OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA EPIDEMIC IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: