March 31 (Reuters) - Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$682.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$4.7 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$4.07 BILLION VERSUS HK$2.70 BILLION

* COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* AS AT 31 MARCH, GROUP'S SALEABLE INVENTORY IN CONGHUA AREA IS RELATIVELY ABUNDANT