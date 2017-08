June 22 (Reuters) - Zhuguang Holdings Group:

* Disposal of 100 pct interest in the target

* Zhuguang Group and an individual entered into SP agreement

* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal

* Zhuguang group agreed to sell sale share at consideration of RMB1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: