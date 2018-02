Feb 26 (Reuters) - Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH LOCAL GOVERNMENT ON HOSPITAL-RELATED PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 170 MILLION YUAN ($26.95 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oACDzc Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)