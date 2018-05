May 2 (Reuters) - Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd :

* ZH HAIQIAO AGREES TO INJECT CAPITAL IN AMOUNT OF RMB105.45 MILLION IN TAIZHOU RONGYUAN

* IN ADDITION, ZHEJIANG JINBAO AGREES TO INJECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL OF RMB79.55 MILLION IN TAIZHOU RONGYUAN