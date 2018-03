March 28 (Reuters) - Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd :

* ‍ENTERED INTO A TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT FOR A FACILITY OF UP TO HK$200 MILLION​

* UNDER FACILITY, AT LEAST 30% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO WILL REMAIN TO BE BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY ZJ HOLDINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: