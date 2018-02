Feb 15 (Reuters) - Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd :

* EXPECTS ‍FALL IN NET PROFIT OF NOT MORE THAN 50%, AND A FALL IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF NOT MORE THAN 45%​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍TYPHOON HATO THAT STRUCK SOUTH CHINA IN AUGUST 2017​