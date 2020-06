BRIEF-Ziccum Completes Directed Share Issue Of SEK 38.8 Million

June 24 (Reuters) - Ziccum AB:

* ZICCUM AB (PUBL) COMPLETES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF SEK 38.8 MILLION TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF TEMPERATURE-STABLE VACCINES

* TODAY RESOLVED AND SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTED A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A TOTAL OF 2,216,815 SHARES TO A LIMITED NUMBER OF QUALIFIED PRIVATE INVESTORS

* CAPITAL ENSURES COMPANY’S LONG-TERM FINANCING AND ENABLES ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCTION OF TEMPERATURE-STABLE VACCINES.

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE HAS BEEN DETERMINED THROUGH A SO-CALLED ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS AND AMOUNTS TO SEK 17.50 PER SHARE