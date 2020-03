March 23 (Reuters) - ZICO Holdings Inc:

* COMPANY HAS CLOSED ITS BUSINESS PREMISES IN MALAYSIA EFFECTIVE 18 MARCH 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* CLOSED ITS BUSINESS PREMISES IN MALAYSIA DURING 18-31 MARCH

* UNABLE UNABLE TO QUANTIFY NOR DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER

* IMPLEMENTED A BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN FOR UNITS IN MALAYSIA TO ENSURE CONTINUATION OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS WITHIN LIMITS OF ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: