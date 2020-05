May 14 (Reuters) - Zignago Vetro SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 109.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTES GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO MANAGE PERIOD OF TURBULENCE WHILE MAINTAINING SUBSTANTIALLY SOLID AND BALANCED FINANCIAL SITUATION