Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd:

* PORGERA GOLD MINE APPEARS UNAFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE, BUT MINE‘S PRIMARY POWER GENERATING FACILITY IN HIDES HAS SUSTAINED DAMAGE

* PORGERA GOLD MINE IS OPERATING ON BACK-UP POWER AND SOME PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED TO CONSERVE POWER.

* NO EMPLOYEES OF PORGERA GOLD MINE WERE INJURED DURING EARTHQUAKE OR DURING SUBSEQUENT AFTERSHOCKS.