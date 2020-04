BRIEF-Zijin Mining Group Says Total Investment For Longnan Zijin Project RMB1.00414 Bln

April 28 (Reuters) - Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd:

* TOTAL INVESTMENT LONGNAN ZIJIN PROJECT AMOUNTS TO RMB1.00414 BILLION

* BOARD AGREED TO INTERNALLY ESTABLISH 10,000 TONNES/DAY MINING & PROCESSING PROJECT OF LIBA GOLD MINE OF LONGNAN ZIJIN

* UNIT RECEIVED MINING PERMIT BY MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES OF PRC EFFECTIVE FOR PERIOD FROM 17 FEB 2020 TO 17 FEB 2047

* TO INTERNALLY ESTABLISH REFRACTORY, LOW-GRADE RESOURCES UTILISATION PROJECT OF NORTON GOLD FIELDS; TOTAL INVESTMENT AUD552.42 MILLION

* UNIT’S MINING PERMIT BY MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES ALLOWS A PRODUCTION SCALE OF 3.3 MILLION TONNES/YEAR

* TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR PROJECT OF NORTON GOLD FIELDS AMOUNTS TO ABOUT RMB2.52014 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)