Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT SOLD 6.48 MILLION SHARES IN PRETIUM RESOURCES INC , EXPECTS INVESTMENT GAIN OF ABOUT 215 MILLION YUAN ($33.08 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lKP1fL ($1 = 6.4990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)