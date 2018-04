BRIEF-Zillow Sees Q1 Prelim Net Loss In Range Of $18 Mln - $20 Mln

April 12 (Reuters) - Zillow Group Inc:

* ZILLOW EXPANDS INSTANT OFFERS TO PHOENIX; WILL WORK WITH AGENTS TO TEST BUYING AND SELLING HOMES DIRECTLY

* ZILLOW GROUP PROVIDES SELECT PRELIMINARY Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES Q1 2018 PRELIM NET LOSS IN RANGE $18 MLN - $20 MLN

* ZILLOW GROUP INC SEES Q1 2018 TOTAL PRELIMINARY REVENUE IN RANGE $299 MILLION TO $300 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL FORECASTED REV $1.43 BLN - $1.58 BLN

* ZILLOW GROUP INC SEES 300 TO 1000 HOMES IN INVENTORY AT FY 2018 YEAR END

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $294.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.31 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)