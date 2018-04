April 16 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE AND FIRST SURGICAL CASE OF THE PERSONA® TRABECULAR METAL™ TIBIA

* ZIMMER BIOMET - PLANS LIMITED LAUNCH OF PERSONA TM TIBIA IN FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR, FOLLOWED BY A FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018