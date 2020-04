BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Holdings On April 23 Entered Into A Revolving Credit Agreement

April 29 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - ON APRIL 23 ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* ZIMMER BIOMET - CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 23 IS AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.0 BILLION

* ZIMMER BIOMET - ON APRIL 28 UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO TWO JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS TO WHICH IT IS A PARTY

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - 2020 REVOLVING FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 31, 2020