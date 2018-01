BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Holdings Reports Q4 EPS Of $6.16

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.16

* Q4 SALES $2.074 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.03 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 TO $0.88

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $1.955 BILLION TO $1.995 BILLION

* ZIMMER BIOMET - EXPECTS DILUTED EPS FOR Q1 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.84 TO $1.91 ON ADJUSTED BASIS

* ZIMMER BIOMET - EPS FOR Q4 INCLUDED ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $6.40 PER SHARE RESULTING FROM RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02, REVENUE VIEW $2.01 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: