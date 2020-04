BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Holdings Says Withdrawing Full-Year Financial Guidance It Previously Issued On February 4

April 6 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - WITHDRAWING FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IT PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 4, 2020

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - ESTIMATES REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q1 WILL BE ABOUT -9.5 TO -10.5 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - PRESIDENT AND CEO BRYAN HANSON FORGOING 100 PERCENT OF HIS SALARY

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - IMPLEMENTING COMPENSATION REDUCTIONS FOR ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND BOARD

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS DECLINE IN ELECTIVE PROCEDURE VOLUMES OBSERVED IN Q1 TO CONTINUE TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: