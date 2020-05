BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $2.46

* Q1 SALES $1.784 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.79 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS - SEES DECLINE IN ELECTIVE PROCEDURE VOLUMES IN FINAL WEEKS OF Q1 CONTINUING TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q2

* UNABLE TO QUANTIFY EXPECTED IMPACT OF COVD-19 ON RESULTS

