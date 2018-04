BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.85

April 26 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q1 SALES $2.018 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.98 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.89 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS - SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 1.5PCT - 3.5%

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 27.5PCT - 28.5PCT

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $7.60 - $7.80

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $1.1 BILLION - $1.3 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.80, REVENUE VIEW $7.96 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: