April 2 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET SAYS CEO BRYAN HANSON’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $16.3 MLN - SEC FILING

* ZIMMER BIOMET SAYS FORMER CEO DAVID DVORAK'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.8 MLN VS $11.5 MLN IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING