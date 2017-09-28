FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says its unit entered into term loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, for new ¥21.3 bln term loan​ - SEC Filing
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says its unit entered into term loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, for new ¥21.3 bln term loan​ - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer Biomet says ‍on Sept 22, unit entered into term loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for new ¥21.3 billion term loan​ - SEC Filing

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - ‍Term loans under loan agreements will mature on September 27, 2022​

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings - ‍ Amended and restated term loan agreement amends and restates ¥11.7 billion term loan agreement dated as of May 24, 2012​

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - Restated term loan agreement further extends maturity date of ¥11.7 billion term loan

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - Term loans under the loan agreements will bear interest at a fixed rate of 0.635% per annum - SEC Filing‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2k7ZRxJ] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.