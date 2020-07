July 2 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET - ON JUNE 26, COMPENSATION & MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE APPROVED REINSTATEMENT OF NEOS’ BASE SALARIES TO PRE-REDUCTION LEVELS

* ZIMMER BIOMET - COMMITTEE ALSO APPROVED PAYMENT IN CASH OF AMOUNT TO EACH NEO EQUAL TO AMOUNT OF BASE SALARY SUCH NEO GAVE UP DURING REDUCTION PERIOD