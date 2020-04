BRIEF-Zimplats Says No Covid-19 Cases Diagnosed Among Employees Or Their Dependants

April 2 (Reuters) - Zimplats Holdings Ltd:

* AT THIS STAGE, NO COVID-19 CASES HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED AMONG EMPLOYEES OR THEIR DEPENDANTS

* PERMISSION GRANTED & ALLOWS FOR CO’S MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN ZIMBABWE TO CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* ISSUED FORCE MAJEURE LETTERS TO CONTRACTORS TO LEGALLY SUSPEND CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS UNDER EXISTING CONTRACTS UNTIL END OF LOCKDOWN

* RECEIVED FORCE MAJEURE LETTER FROM IMPALA PLATINUM LTD IN RESPECT OF OFFTAKE AGREEMENT

* TO CONTINUE TO MINE & PROCESS ORE & SUPPLY IMPALA, IN ACCORDANCE WITH OFFTAKE AGREEMENT, ONCE FORCE MAJEURE HAS BEEN LIFTED