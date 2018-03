March 29 (Reuters) - Zimre Property Investments Ltd :

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY REVENUE $5.3 MILLION VERSUS $5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF US0.03 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM, DEMAND FOR CBD OFFICE AND INDUSTRIAL SPACE TO REMAIN SUBDUED, MAINTAIN PRESSURE ON RENTAL RATES